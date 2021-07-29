Live music on Cannon Valley Trail
Kressin Hartl of Cannon Falls will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cannon Valley Trail Welch Station on Saturday, July 31. Hartl is a singer-songwriter. She also plays the guitar and occasionally the ukulele. The event is free. For more information, visit the Cannon Valley Trail website.
Gabrielle Ignesisus live
Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias—better known to his fans as "Fluffy"—will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Tickets start at $59. For more information, visit Treasure Island's website.
Farm tours
Join nonprofit Pleasure Pasture Inc Farm Animal Sanctuary for a farm tour on Saturdays. Meet the residents, learn about farm animals and enjoy nature and the company of other animal lovers.
Attendees must register ahead of time. Find a link on the Pleasant Pasture Inc Farm Animal Sanctuary Facebook page or at pleasantpasture.org. A donation of $10 per adult is appreciated.
Historic Kinnickinnic Church ice cream social
Head over to the Kinnickinnic churchyard on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 2-6 p.m for the annual ice cream social. Ice cream, homemade pies and root beer floats will be served, as well as other beverages. Enjoy music and educational tours of the nearby historic cemetery, which are scheduled for 2:30 and 4:00 during the social. Proceeds support the over 150 year old church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
