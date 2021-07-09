A grand summertime tradition returns to the shores of Lake Pepin with the 47th Stockholm Art Fair on Saturday, July 17.
More than 90 new and returning artists have been juried into the one-day festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Stockholm Village Park. They will showcase work in all media including pottery, metal sculpture, jewelry, painting, printmaking, photography, fiber, wood, and glass. Former coordinators and longtime exhibiting artists Linda Day- Dunlap and Jean Accola will return as judges for the artists’ awards.
Accompanying them will be a diverse lineup of musical performers gracing the stage throughout the day. All have played at a festival in the past.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Greg Herriges will present “Progressive Whirled Music” followed by Stockholm Art Fair music program coordinators and international chart-topping duo Patchouli and Terra Guitarra. Guitarist, bouzoukist, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, Herriges is author of seven internationally published music books. Whirled music is sometimes described as a performance with spinning and twisting instrumentation.
After the artist awards announcements at 1:30 p.m., brother-led acoustic folk musicians Trapper Schoepp will take the stage. Perennial favorites Yata, Sinz, & Orfield will close out the festival.
Fine local food vendors will be providing eats and treats onsite. Adding to the family-friendly fun this year, professional clown Vinnie Van Goof who “paints hearts and minds with laughter and delight” will preside over the children’s activities area.
Artist Catherine Latane’s punched-tin lantern was photographed by Midge Bolt and chosen as the image for Stockholm Art Fair 47’s iconic poster designed by Jan Eckhart of Fuego Design. It is a fitting and welcoming beacon for all the artists, musicians, volunteers, and attendees to reconnect and to celebrate creativity and community again, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.