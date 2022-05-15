Vases workshop
In this workshop grow your pottery skills by creating one larger or multiple smaller hand built vases or planters. Instructor Katie Teesdale will guide you through creating organic and textured vase shapes using a combination of pinch, coil and slab techniques. Participants will have the chance to decorate their pieces using colored underglazes. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The class is $70 and the material fee is $15. Participants can be beginners and above. The class will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
‘Ecotone Contours’
The Anderson Center presents Ecotone Contours, a mixed media two-person exhibition of work by Minnesota artists Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy & Cindy Fuerstenberg. Drawing inspiration from the natural world around them, both artists craft texture, color, and form into evocative images and shapes. From the micro to the macro, from the scientific to the ritualistic, Sandra & Cindy create works that speak to the role that plants and landscapes have in creating meaning in our lives and our understandings of the world.
Join artists Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy and Cindy Fuerstenberg on Saturday, May 21 from 3 – 5 p.m. for a meet and greet event in the gallery in conjunction with the Anderson Center’s Spring Soiree Art Auction & Croquet Tournament. Both events and the galleries at the Anderson Center are free and open to the public. Ecotone Contours runs through June 11.
Pastel Society
The Lake Country Pastel Society is an organization that unites artists working in the medium of pastel and promotes public awareness of pastel as a unique and beautiful art form. Formed in 1997, the Lake Country Pastel Society has members from Minnesota and Wisconsin and is a member of the International Association of Pastel Societies.
This year’s exhibition allows its members to exhibit their best works in competition. Works will be judged by Bonnie Featherstone.
An artist reception is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
Birdhouse workshop
Welcome your feathered friends into your yard by decorating a stunning bird house. Several options of colorful pre-cut stained glass, mirrors and glass gems will be available for you to adorn your house. You will love this fun and easy way to create your very own yard art. Mosaic techniques and tips will be provided.
Renee Reinardy will teach the class for beginners and above.
The class is capped at 20 people and costs $60 per participant. The fee includes all tools and supplies.
The workshop will be 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
History break
Ed Baker, a young, well-educated and far-sighted entrepreneur, ranks with the most successful of Red Wing’s early founders and leaders, Sheldon, Lawther, Foot and Betcher. He was Red Wing’s mayor in 1861 when he left his thriving Main Street hardware wholesale business to fight and distinguish himself in the Civil War. Upon his return, involvement in Minnesota’s post-war economic boom, aka the King Wheat Era, enriches Baker and prompts him to make an aggressive investment. Baker masterminds construction of Diamond Mill, a new landmark on Red Wing’s riverfront and Minnesota’s most modern flour milling operation. But then, his remarkably successful life goes terribly wrong.
This is part five of a six part history break series “Red Wing and Its Place in Minnesota History: Untold Stories.”
Red Wing native and award-winning author Frederick L. Johnson takes an in-depth look at significant local stories his general histories could not cover.
Each topic addressed considers an event, person or trend significant in Red Wing and Goodhue County’s past, and in Minnesota history as well. As always, he relies on primary source documentation and images to illuminate his talks.
The event will be from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the history center and online.
Hanging basket workshop
Come celebrate spring in this ceramic hanging planter workshop. Participants will have the opportunity to create one larger or multiple smaller hanging planters out of clay. Instructor Katie Teesdale will teach different types of hanging form possibilities using slab, coil and pinch techniques, along with a demonstration of how to add color using underglazes. Leather planter holders will be available for purchase. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The class will be from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 21, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
The class is $70 and the material fee is $15.
Music Festival
The All Saints Music Festival is back and showcasing the popular headliner band Gear Daddie, with opener Chris Kroeze. This year's festival will again be held outdoors at the Little Log House Pioneer Village, south of Hastings.
The fundraiser benefits the five local and rural parishes of St. Joseph, St. Mary's, St. Mathias, St. Pius V and St. John the Baptist. The festival is presented by Vermillion State Bank.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase onsite. This is an 18 and up event. More information can be found at allsaintsmusicfestival.com.
The festival will be from 6-11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Admission is $20.
‘Save your stones’
Jarrod Roll, founder of Save Your Stones, will lead a workshop on tombstone preservation and upkeep. The workshop will consist of a presentation at the Goodhue County Historical Society, followed by a hands-on workshop at a cemetery. This program is ideal for cemetery professionals, genealogy enthusiasts and local history buffs. Lunch will be provided.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The workshop fee is $40. For more information and to register for the class, visit www.rwps.org or call 651-385-4565.
Bubbles and Brunch
Expertly curated by host Greg B. Carlstrom, fine wine specialist, Bubbles and Brunch is a unique tasting experience with select sparkling wines, complemented with an upscale St. James brunch buffet. Four wines will be butlered throughout the event as participants experience one of the best meals of the day, brunch. Carlstrom will discuss and educate about each wine covered.
The brunch buffet menu includes: a selection of Baker's Table breakfast pastries, frittata, roasted vegetable and gruyere tart, caramelized apple french toach bread pudding bake, assorted breakfast meats, charcuterie, fresh fruit, shrimp cocktail, seasonal salads, potato dauphinoise, croissant sandwiches, smoothies and mini desserts.
The brunch will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, in the Summit Room at the St. James Hotel. Guests must arrive by 11 a.m. Tickets are $80.33 per person, plus tax and service charge.
The event is 21-plus, and tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased at st-james-hotel.com.
Parlay Lounge
Events at the Parlay Lounge are free. For more information about the lounge and upcoming events, visit ticasino.com.
- Wednesday, May 18: 6:30–8:30 p.m., Jennifer Grimm Band, four piece jazz combo.
- Thursday, May 19: 7–10 p.m., Phil Thompson Duo, piano and sax.
- Friday, May 20: 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., IN2ITION, variety.
- Saturday, May 21: 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., Jake Nelson Band, country.
