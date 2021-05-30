Art isn’t simply for the classroom and the professionals.
ArtReach of Red Wing, whose mission is to promote creativity and to provide quality visual arts opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, will offer art camps for children and sessions for teens and adults this summer.
COVID safety protocols will be followed.
Classes will be at 436 W. Third St. Register at artreachredwing.org.
Camps
Four ARTScool Multi-day Art Camps are planned.
Preschool-Kindergarten is for students in preschool and/or entering kindergarten in fall 2021. Sessions are June 9-11 from 9 am to noon each day. Cost is $90.
Grades 1-2 is for those entering those grades. The four-day camp will run June 6-9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $90.
Grades 3-4 is for students entering those grades. The five-day camp will run from noon to 4 p.m. June 14-18. Cost is $200.
Grades 5-6 camp also will run five days, from noon to 4 p.m. July 12-16. Cost is $200.
Macrame
Macrame is back. Join ArtReach to learn the basic knots and complete a plant hanger. People also will leave with the knowledge to make more projects on their own.
Class will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, with additional help Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and up.
Cost is $20.
Art of Mehndi
Learn how to make your henna paste and create beautiful (temporary) skin art.
All participants will receive ingredients and instructions to mix henna paste, a design sheet, and enough pre-mixed henna paste to create several designs. They also will learn a bit about the history of mehndi and its applications.
Open to ages 12 and up, the class will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 18.
Cost is $25.
Gelli plate printing
Learn about the gelli or gelatin plate medium which allows people to create layered art prints. Class fee includes all the materials necessary to create dozens of prints to take home using ArtReach gelli plates.
The class will be Aug. 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and is suitable for ages 12 and older.
Cost is $10.
