More than 40 local and regional artists will offer a wide assortment of hand-crafted arts and crafts at the 22nd annual Holiday Art Fair Dec. 3-5 at the Anderson Center.
In addition, for the second time the public will have an opportunity to tour the historic Tower View residence, which will be decorated for the holidays by local designers and businesses.
Regular hours for the events are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. A preview night for Anderson Center members is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The art fair is free to the public, but there is a charge for the guided tour ‑ $10 for adults, $5 for youth under 18, and free to members.
The family-friendly event shines a spotlight on original works by artists working in a variety of media. “It’s a good mix,” Anderson Center officials said.
Art will be spread throughout the indoors, including the historic barn, the exhibition gallery, the potters’ gallery on the lower level, and the hallways linking those spaces.
Local painters and photographers who will participate include David Husom, Steve Ozone, B-J Norman, Lindsey Cherek Waller, Lynn Brown, Dan Wiemer, Art Kenyon, David Malcolm Scott and Leslie Stewart.
In addition, guests will see works by Marcia Bignell, Valerie Schreier, Vicki Underland-Rossow, Amanda Webster, TJ Beagan, Jess Lee, Artika Tyner, Cameron Williams, Roxanne Aubrey and W.P. Rodman.
Ceramics and glasswork will be represented by Kate Bauman, Katherine Smither, Colleen Riley, Donovan Palmquist, Jeff McDowell, Adama Sow, Julie De Vetter, Vicki Olson and Lisa Walsh.
Jewelry plays a more prominent role than in the past. In the show are Ann Aas, Maria Anholzer, Emma Carroll, Emily H. Phillips, Deb Reutter, Jovy Rockey, Serenity Schoonover, Megan Wiley and Melinda Wolff. They work in everything from gemstones to wood.
Three-dimensional pieces will be featured, including sculptures by Max Cora, who was one of two conservators working on restoration of the Tower View landmark; and unique, humorous pieces by Erin Maurelli in the print studio, Gita Ghei, Max McInnis and Clare Schuster.
Artist books will be offered by Title Collective, an organization of Twin Cities artists who create self-published artist books and zines.
During the art fair, people will have an opportunity to listen to live performances by local musicians Mark Woerpel on guitar and flute, Jeff Kelly on guitar and vocals, and Mike Munson on blues guitar.
Refreshments and snacks will be available all weekend in the cafeteria.
Tours of the beautifully decorated Tower View residence are back after a year of Covid 19. “It’s exciting to be opening up the house,” said Adam Wiltgen, development director and residency coordinator.
The tour “is the only opportunity all year for the general public to tour the historic residence, a unique part of Red Wing’s history,” he said. The almost overwhelming popularity of the tour was one of the inspirations for extending the art fair an extra day this year.
The residence is a 12-room Georgian Revival style brick house. Features include beautifully crafted cherry woodwork and decorative paintings and photographs dating back to the early years.
The house was built in 1916-17 as a family home for Alexander P. Anderson, an educator, inventor and plant physiologist best known as the inventor of puffed wheat.
During the residency season, it is occupied by visiting artists, writers and scholars.
Local businesses and designers will decorate the individual rooms for the holidays. Included are Uffda Shop, the Public Library, The Market, Clementine’s, Pottery Museum of Red Wing, 203 Plum Crazy, Clare Schuster, Tootsie Too’s, and others.
Guided tours for small groups will depart from the main gallery entrance and walk to the residence. Guests must be checked in at least 5 minutes before the tour start time. Reservations are encouraged; people can sign up for a tour by calling the center at 651-388-2009 or going online to andersoncenter.org.
Commercial self-cleaning, bi-polar air ionizers have been installed in ductwork in the Tower View barn and common areas of the main building complex to enhance safety.
