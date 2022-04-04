Symphony orchestra
The show will have classic and contemporary songs like “When You Wish Upon A Star,” “9 to 5,” “Evergreen,” and a host of others.
Raye is an accomplished singer, actress and entertainer. A native of Wisconsin, Raye began her singing career at age 15 performing in her brother’s band, “The Tradewinds”. One of seven children, Raye is from a music-oriented family. She carried on the tradition by going to college and majoring in music. While in college, she performed in musicals, operettas, concert choirs, jazz bands, madrigals and vocal jazz groups.
There are two opportunities to see Raye on Friday, April 8. The first concert will be at 1:30 p.m. and a second at 7:30 p.m. Both concerts will be at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Freddy Jones Band
Freddy Jones Band is one of America’s premiere roots rock bands (and no, none of the members are actually named Freddy Jones). Freddy Jones Band is fronted by founding member and sole writer and singer of the band’s biggest hit to date, “In A DayDream” Marty Lloyd, who plays alongside longtime member and bassist Rich Ross. The lineup rounds out with veteran musicians Michael J, guitarist, and Goose LaPoint as the drummer.
Freddy Jones Band is best known for its No. 1 hits including “In a Daydream” and “Hold
on to Midnight.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $33. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Strings, Winds and Brass
The music of Minnesota State College Southeast returns in this annual concert. “Strings, Winds and Brass” is an auditioned show that displays the talent of students and employees.
The concert will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets are $15. Tickets for MSC Southeast students and youth are $5. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
“Ecotone Contours”
The Anderson Center presents “Ecotone Contours,” a mixed media, two-person exhibition of work by Minnesota artists Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy and Cindy Fuerstenberg. Drawing inspiration from the natural world around them, both artists craft texture, color and form into evocative images and shapes. From the micro to the macro, from the scientific to the ritualistic, Shaughnessy and Fuerstenberg create works that speak to the role that plants and landscapes have in creating meaning in our lives and our understandings of the world.
The opening reception will be from 6–8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Anderson center. The free event will include refreshments and live music by Eric Carranza. For more information, visit andersoncenter.org.
“A Face for Every Name”
Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is bringing a traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum to Ellsworth. The exhibit, “Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name,” is a tribute to lost life and lost potential.
The exhibit was created by Wisconsin Veterans Museum in conjunction with Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television and includes photos for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C. The exhibit includes additional photos for names that are listed on the Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville, Wisconsin.
The exhibit will be available for viewing from noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7; and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, April 8. The exhibit will be on display at the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services in Ellsworth.
