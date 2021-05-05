A number to know
359: That is the percentage price hike in lumber from May 2021 over May 2020. According to AgWeb, driving factors include labor shortage, supply and demand, sawdust/chip disposal, and weather. This is adding thousands of dollars to the prices of decks, modeling projects and new housing.
In fact, lumber prices have jumped 69% since January alone.
Quote to know
“I’ve come to see that Amtrak doesn’t just carry us from one place to another; it opens up enormous possibilities,” Joe Biden, speaking on April 30 about Amtrak’s 50th anniversary.
Good to know
Cleaner air: Recent studies show that 95% of Wisconsinites live in areas meeting all federal air quality standards, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Users can download the free WisconsinAQM mobile app to receive air quality updates from anywhere using their mobile device. The app includes an interactive map of near real-time data from the state’s air monitoring network, individual monitoring station reports, weather information and more.
The public can also subscribe to receive Air Quality news and notices straight to their email inboxes. Visit the DNR’s Clean Air Month webpage for additional resources and information.
Need to know
Cinco de Mayo: No, May 5 is not Mexico’s independence day. On May 5, 1862, the Mexican army defeated France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
In fact, Mexico tried to break away from Spain for 11 years. The United States’ neighbor gained its freedom on Sept. 16, 1810.
Nice to know
The 73rd Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be May 13-15, 2021, in Otter Tail County. One of the largest counties in the state, comprising more than 2,200 square miles, Otter Tail also has the most lakes (1,048) in any U.S. county and boasts the Land of 10,000 Lakes’ 10th largest lake -- Otter Tail Lake.
