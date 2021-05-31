Plein Air begins in Red Wing
Tuesday, June 1 is the first day of Red Wing's three week Plein Air. Artists will gather in Red Wing to create open air paintings that capture a snapshot of a moment in time. Each year over 100 pieces are judged and exhibited after the weeks of painting.
For more information, visit the Red Wings Arts website.
Bells of the Bluffs
Members of the handbell ensemble from communities throughout southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin come together to share music with people of all ages.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, the ensemble will perform at the Central Park Bandshell. For more information, visit the Red Wing Arts website.
Tour de Pepin
The 14th annual tour returns on Saturday, June 5. Five routes are available ranging from 32 miles to 100 miles. The Tour de Pepin headquarters will be in Roschen Park this year. After the ride, participants can enjoy brews, food and music at Roschen Park.
Registration is open now. The tour is $60 for an individual and $220 for a team of four. For more information, visit the Lake City Chamber of Commerce website.
Ellsworth Farmers Market
Every year local produce, crafts, baked goods and more are sold at the farmers market held at East End Park in Ellsworth. Thursday, June 3, is the kick-off to the market, which will run through September. The farmer's market will be open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
For more information, visit the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Cannon Valley Trail open house
On Saturday, June 5, everyone rides the trail for free. The annual event also includes entertainment and and a safety clinic.
Duo InTandem will be performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Welch Station Access. A Red Wing naturalist will also be on sight from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with activity sheets, information and maps.
A bike safety clinic will be held at O'Gorman Rest in Cannon Falls from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An individual from Downtown Bike Shop, Northfield will be on site for quick repairs, bike safety and information using the self-repair station.
For more information, visit the Cannon Valley Trail website.
