Art lovers will have plenty to do this weekend in and around Red Wing.
Sheldon Theatre
Shoreline Dance recitals
Dance recitals will be held at the Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, May 22. The competition recital will be at 9 a.m. Recitals are also scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Czarna Wolgaster Intergalactic Balkan Surf Jazz Trio
The trio will perform at 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, May 22. The Sheldon’s website describes this group’s music as “a strange, other-worldly cocktail of Balkan beats and Milky-Way mischief crossed with the American songbook, Hollywood film soundtracks, and more.”
Anderson Center
Sculpture garden reception and capstone
Join sculptor Alonso Sierralta for an outdoor reception event commemorating the installation of his sculpture, “Hold,” in the Anderson Center Sculpture Garden from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. This event will also serve as a capstone showcase of artwork made by students in the Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County after school program in artmaking workshops with Sierralta as part of the Sculpture Garden Engagement Program.
Murals open studio
The Anderson Center invites people of all ages to participate in an open studio and welcome event with public artist-in-residence Camila Leiva. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at ArtReach. Meet Leiva, learn more about her mural-making practice and help shape the design of her Plant Wisdom Murals project through hands-on painting and art-making.
Cannon Falls Library story walk
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 the Cannon Falls Library is hosting a story walk. Pages of a picture book will be posted around East Side Park. The event is free.
