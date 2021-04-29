Citywide sale
A citywide garage sale will be held in Pine Island on Friday, April 30 and Saturday May 1. During the sale the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a craft and vendor market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The market will be located in the historic cheese factory building and the surrounding park: 1st St. NE Pine Island.
Local restaurants will be open and food trucks will be parked in City Park, 101 E Center St.
For more information visit the chamber of commerce’s website.
Fossils, rocks and bird feeder fun for the family
Natural history is the theme for the Goodhue County Historical Society’s May free family fun day. From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, families can enjoy the society’s fossil and rock collection. The Red Wing park naturalist will also be in attendance and will help participants build their own bird feeders. The event will include fossil dig boxes for kids to try and solve the mystery of what types of fossils are buried inside.
For more information visit the Goodhue County Historical Society's website.
Taylors Falls boat tours
Since 1906 a sign of spring has been the opening of boat tours on the Mississippi River. Beginning Saturday the beloved paddlewheel boats will be available for tours of Taylors Falls.
Daily trips are either 45 minutes or 80 minutes. To learn more about the trips, special events and to buy tickets, visit the Taylor Falls Scenic Boat Tours website.
“Aunt Maggity’s Dark & Stormy Night”
The Phipps Center for the Arts promises many laughs in “Aunt Maggity’s Dark and Stormy Night,” a show that will be opening at the arts center on Saturday, May 1.
The play centers around Aunt Maggity, a horror novelist who lives up on an isolated mountaintop. When her four estranged nieces appear things begin to get turned upside down.
The show will run at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 8 and 15; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 9, and 16. Tickets are $15 for children, $20 for adults. For more information about the show and other events, visit The Phipps Center for the Arts’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.