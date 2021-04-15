56th annual Flood Run
The Flood Run began in 1965 when 12 motorcycle riders rode 90 miles to Winona to help sandbag during the 1965 Flood. The original run went down Minnesota highway 61 to Winona. Now the run is a loop running down both the Minnesota and Wisconsin sides of the Mississippi River. Funds brought in through the Flood Run are donated to the Gillette Assistance Program, which helps families afford their children's medical expenses.
When: Saturday, April 17
Time: check-in for the run is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: The official start and end is at the Beach Bar, 2030 St Croix Trail S, Lake St. Croix Beach
Cost: $10 per rider
More information: For more information visit the Flood Run's website.
A Fairy's scavenger hunt
Red Wing Arts has commissioned 33 fairy houses to be built. They will be hidden along Red Wing paths and if you find one, you can take it home. Each day three to five fairy houses will be placed on one trail. Clues will be posted on the Red Wing Arts social media pages each day.
When: Sunday, April 18 through Saturday, April 24
Time: All day.
Where: Throughout Red Wing's trails. Visit Red Wing Arts' website to see a list of which trails will have fairy houses.
Cost: Free
More information: If you do not find a fairy house you can purchase one at Red Wing Arts, open from noon to four p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Live music in Maiden Rock
Bear Creek Band will perform at Rumors on the River in Maiden Rock. Bear Creek Band is a group from central Wisconsin that plays a variety of songs and styles.
When: Saturday, April 17
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Rumors on the River, W3515 WI-35
Cost: free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.