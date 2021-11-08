Anyone looking for a nice fall drive could spend an enjoyable day taking a tour of four western Wisconsin cheese factories.

An easy driving loop could include Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Cady Cheese Factory, Eau Galle Cheese and Nelson Creamery.

Just A 20-minute drive from either Red Wing or River Falls, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery would be a good place to start. In 1983, Anthony S. Earl, then-governor of Wisconsin, proclaimed Ellsworth the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin, and the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery has since trademarked that title. The operation has been making cheese curds since 1968 and serves fresh batches starting at 11 a.m. every day.

The crews produce 80 different kinds of cheese, and as they state on the website, “And since man can’t live on cheese alone, you’ll find wines and craft beers from the most popular regional wineries and breweries.”

From Ellsworth, it is a 25-minute drive to Cady Cheese Factory in Wilson where they have a viewing window so visitors can watch the cheese being made. Many school groups have stopped to look and ask questions, according to Gay Wang who has worked at Cady Cheese Factory for 42 years.

“People love the quality of our cheese,” Wang said. “We are a little factory, but we sure do make a lot of cheese. We make millions of pounds each year.”

It’s a 30-minute drive from Cady Cheese Factory to Eau Galle Cheese. The factory started in Eau Galle, and kept the original name when, in 1986, the factory moved to a location on Highway 25 between Eau Galle and Durand.

This year Cady has added pizzas featuring its own cheese which have been a popular item, according to manager Erica Gingras.

“We specialize in the hard Italian cheeses,” Gingras said. “We have Parmesan, Romano, Asiago. We have won world-wide awards for the Parmesan and Asiago.”

From Eau Galle Cheese to Nelson Creamery is a 25-minute drive and manager William Greenheck said a lot of people drive Highway 35 along Lake Pepin from the Twin Cities to Nelson.

“We have a quiet cozy atmosphere here inside the wine room, and the patio is great,” Greenheck said. “We have wine, cheese, ice cream, crackers, everything you could ever need. Sometimes the line looks long, but we are super fast. We’re efficient, and we’re good at it.”

Cheese lovers will enjoy a visit to each of these four factories in addition to a pleasant tour of Wisconsin’s country roads.