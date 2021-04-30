In May 2021, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory will be open as a one-way walking path from 10 a.m. to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, and 10am -6pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You will enter through the gate near the Cafesjian Carousel and Como Town. The one-way path takes you through Como Zoo, the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory and Garden Safari Gifts!
