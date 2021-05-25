The reasons listed for a recall election for the seven council members are based on Minnesota’s Close Meeting Law. The allegations state:
- On June 24, 2019, each of six council members -- Andy Klitzke, Ward 2, took office in January 2020 --- named violated the Open Meeting Law Minnesota Statute 13D.01, Subdivisions 3 and 4 by discussing impermissible topics beyond the closed session notice for purchase of the Bauer Built property.
- The six council members again violated the Open Meeting Law on July 22, 2019.
- On Oct. 14, 2019, the six said members again violated the Open Meeting Law.
- On Feb. 8, 2021, all seven council members violated the Open Meeting Law, Subdivision 5, “without proper three days' notice and by going into closed session without identifying the employee or the allegations against the employee.”
- All seven members violated the Open Meeting Law, subdivision 2(b), by denying an open City Council session for consideration of disciplinary action against Police Chief Roger Pohlman
