The confidential survey for the superintendent search is available online and on paper in both English and Spanish.
People may complete the survey on the district website.
Paper copies are available at the district office, Community Education or any school building office. Return completed paper surveys to those locations by Thursday, Jan. 26, and they will be included with the online survey results.
The online survey must be completed by Jan. 26.
Minnesota School Boards Association will summarize and provide an overview of the responses to the School Board, Bryant said.
Search timeline
Announce vacancy, Jan. 9
Application deadline, Feb. 19
Applicant screening, Feb 20-March 6
First round interviews, March 9
Second round interviews March 13
Approve contract March 20
Superintendent begins July 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.