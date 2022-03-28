Ed McNamara was one of four farmers in Goodhue and Rice counties who participated in a three-year research project to determine if planting cover crops in corn could be profitable.
Specifically, the Clean River Partners and University of Minnesota study examined how corn row spacing affects not only yield but also the growth and profitability of forage cover crops. A Minnesota Department of Agriculture sustainable agriculture project grant supported the study, which ended in 2021. Clean River Partners expects to publish the final results on its website later this spring.
“What we were really looking at was if we plant corn in wider rows … can we grow more cover crops, and if we grow more cover crops, then how does that impact the grain yield,” said Alan Kraus, conservation program manager at Northfield-based Clean River Partners.
“It ultimately is a profitability study. If you grow more cover crop, you have that cover crop available to feed your cattle by grazing or machine harvesting. So the value of the cover crop can offset the loss of the grain yield, if there is a loss,” Kraus said.
Plots included 30-inch rows without cover crops, 30-inch rows with cover crops, and 60-inch rows with cover crops. Results were based on three years of data from 45 test plots. One farm did not participate the third year.
Corn grown in 60-inch rows with an inter-seeded cover crop produced a 17% dip in grain yield compared with corn grown in 30-inch rows without a cover crop.
Grain yields across all plots averaged 194 bushels per acre for 30-inch rows without a cover crop. Yields averaged only slightly less — 191 bushels per acre — for 30-inch rows with a cover crop. Yields averaged 160 bushels per acre for 60-inch rows with a cover crop.
A lab tested the quality and quantity of cover crops’ dried biomass. Researchers considered market prices for forage to determine its value.
The break-even point: Consistently producing 1,000 pounds an acre of dried cover crop biomass that was harvested together with the corn stover and fed to cattle would offset a 13% an acre reduction in corn yield.
The study did not add the value of water quality or soil health benefits.
If funding became available, Kraus said future studies might experiment with different hybrids or plant density to boost grain yield, and with different cover crop seed mixes to boost biomass.
