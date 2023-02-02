Red Wing junior Tatum Zylka led the offense in a 7-4 win over Austin Thursday night on the road.
Zylka recorded a hat trick, scoring all three goals in the first period. She opened the scoring at 6 minutes, 8 seconds of the first. Later, Zylka scored on the power play at 15:32 of the first to give Red Wing a 2-1 lead. She scored again, her third, in the final minute of the first.
Allison Kruger, Nora Meyer and Grace Handwerk each scored a goal in the second for the Wingers. Austin got within a goal twice, trailing 4-3 and 5-4 but couldn't tie the game.
Taya Cordes added an insurance goal for the Wingers in the third on the power play.
Zylka ended with four points (3G, 1A) while Meyer, Kruger and Cordes each had a goal and an assist. Cheyenne Tyler tallied two assists. Amber Vogel made seven saves in net for the Wingers.
