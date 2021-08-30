The Zumbrota-Mazeppa volleyball team (2-0) outlasted St. Croix Lutheran in a five-set match Monday night.
The Cougars won the first set 25-14, the widest margin of any set. After dropping the second set 25-22, the Cougars won the third set 25-23. The Cougars capped off the victory with a 16-14 win in the final set after dropping the fourth set 25-18.
Rylee Nelson paced the Cougars offense with 26 assists and 11 kills. She also had eight digs, three blocks and a pair of aces. Addie Voxland had a team-high 16 kills, while Natalie Dykes added 15 kills. Torey Stencel recorded 20 assists and 15 digs. Lola Wagner finished with 21 digs.
