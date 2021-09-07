Zumbrota-Mazeppa passed effectively all night as the Cougars downed St. Charles on Tuesday 25-10, 25-20, 25-10.
The Cougars had crisp ball movement and wore down the Saints in the third set after battling in the second.
Natalie Dykes had a team-high 11 kills. Lola Wagner has 11 digs, while Megan Jasperson had nine. Rylee Nelson kept the offense moving with 23 assists. Megan Schoenfelder contributed in all facets of the game with nine kills, four aces, three digs and two blocks.
Z-M (5-0) next hosts Lake City on Monday, Sept. 13.
