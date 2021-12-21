A dreadful half of shooting sunk Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s hopes of overcoming a 10-point deficit after the first 18 minutes of play. The Cougars made two field goals and six free throws the entire second half in a 67-40 loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville Monday night at home.
The first was a tough, aggressive half in which the Cougars (1-4) struggled early after the Bulldogs made a trio of 3s. They made up for some of the slow start after Carter Christopherson made a pair of 3-pointers, Hunter Streit came off the bench and scored five points and Caden Mercer got four points in the paint.
Overall, it was not the output head coach Fred Liffrig was looking for. The Bulldogs used their length to disrupt passing inside and slashes to the basket. When the Cougars had an open shot attempt, not many went in.
"We're a work in progress right now. We've got two sophomores starting for us who are getting used to handling the pressure. We're young and we're going to get better,” Liffrig said. “Our best game of the year was against Pine Island when we had nine different kids score five or more points. When you get that, who are you going to take away (defensively)?”
Liffrig added the Cougars are in a funk currently. The team hasn’t outrebounded their opposition and have had too many turnovers. Add to it, the struggle to score.
The Cougars are toward the end of a 10-day, five-game stretch against Fillmore Central, Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes, PEM and Lake City. Liffrig said there have been few practices as of late. That will change with the winter break. After facing Lake City, the Cougars have a week off before playing two games at Winona State University against Chatfield, then Cotter on Wednesday, December 29. Following that is another eight-day break before their next game.
“Next week will be the third time already we've played back-to-back nights,” Liffrig said. “Practices are pretty important early in the season and we need to get back to practice to focus on the basics.”
Liffrig said the basics and drills he runs, plus a mental break should clear the frustration. The Cougars have had games where Drew Christopherson, Streit or Drew Christopherson have scored enough to compliment junior Kayden Rodrick. Finding a consistent scoring balance is all the more tough to get when seemingly every shot doesn’t go in.
Liffrig added getting back to basic offensive schemes and working on body position for rebounds are two main focuses for the team in their practices during winter break. Once one player begins shooting well, the rest of the team will soon follow.
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 67, ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 40
PEM 38 29 — 67
ZM 28 12 — 40
PEM 67
Aeron Stevens 22, 1 3-pt; Peyton Schumacher 11; Connor McGuire 10, 2 3-pt; Kaiden Peters 10, 2 3-pt; Baden Fenton 4; Brady Herber 3, 1 3-pt; Baylor Hagen 3, 1 3-pt; John Evers 2; Nick Wozney 2.
ZM 40
Drew Christopherson 8; Kayden Rodrick 7; Carter Christopherson 6, 2 3-pt; Hunter Streit 5, 1 3-pt; Caden Mercer 4; Zane Angerman 3; Hayden Burdick 3, 1 3-pt; Tyson Liffrig 2; Miles Berg 2.
Free throws: PEM 10-14, ZM 10-18.
Three-point goals: PEM 7, ZM 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.