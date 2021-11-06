Cannon Falls won a close first set and it appeared the two teams would slug it out the rest of the way. Instead, the Bombers blocked extremely well as Madison Burr and Halle Hustad took over the match.
The No. 1 Bombers avenged a five-set loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa with a 25-23, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of the No. 2 Cougars in the Section 1AA final at Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.
In total, the Bombers ended with 20 blocks. Hustad and Burr combined for 12 blocks and 28 kills, three more kills than the Cougars.
Rylee Nelson ended the match with 10 assists, seven digs, seven kills and three aces for the Cougars. Torey Stencel had 13 assists and four digs. Natalie Dykes recorded four kills, three blocks and two digs, while Lilly Mehrkens added five kills.
Z-M ended the season 25-7 overall.
