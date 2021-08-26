Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s front row players carried the Cougars in a sweep of Triton 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 on Thursday.
The Cougars recorded 18 blocks. Megan Schoenfelder and Rylee Nelson each had a team-high six blocks. Addie Voxland had three blocks, Lilly Mehrkens had two and Cora Ohm added a single block.
In addition to aiding the front row defense, Nelson did a little bit of everything for the Cougars. She ended the night with five kills, seven digs and five aces. Schoenefelder had six kills and three digs.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-0) next travels to St. Croix Lutheran on Monday.
