The Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball team lost by single-digits to Lourdes on Thursday, 49-42.
The Eagles took a 21-16 lead in the first half and held on to win, outscoring the Cougars 28-26 in the second.
Kayden Rodrick had a team-high 19 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Drew Christopherson scored 10 points with four rebounds and three steals. Hunter Streit scored four points and led the Cougars with seven rebounds.
Z-M next play Monday against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
