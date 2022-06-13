Familiar with big crowds and races, Natasha Sortland has participated in the last three state meets. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior also has gone to state with her sister Katrina in past years, but this year was joined by several of her teammates.
The Sortlands ran in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 - Katrina running the 800 and Natasha in the 1,600 and 3,200 - and were a part of three Cougar relays running at the Class A state meet Thursday and Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Natasha said before running the final relay of the Class A finals on Friday, that she has seen an incredible work ethic from the whole team this season. The Cougars had two girls relays, the 4x200 and 4x400, each place second at the state meet.
Incredible accomplishment for a small team with less amenities than others.
“We don't have a rubber track. I feel like it's the epitome of small-town running,” Sortland said. “The fact that we made it so far as a relay even though we have 80 people per grade. I'm just so proud of everyone. We've worked super hard to get here.”
The Z-M girls team tied GMLOKS for third place as a team in Class A.
Kirsten Betterman, Kaila Huneke, Emma Buck and Katrina Sortland ran the 4x200 relay in 1 minute, 45.98 seconds, finishing in second place behind GMLOKS (1:45.03).
The 4x400 relay was just as good. Buck, Natasha, Siddha Hunt and Katrina Sortland earned second place with a time of 4:04.05. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball won the race in 4:01.39.
Both relays dropped time, at least a second, off the prelim times.
Natasha Sortland noted how well everything went for Z-M. Each individual and relay that qualified for state also did well enough prelims to make the finals in each respective event.
“It's so great to have a team up this year. We're all getting medals. It's so exciting,” she said.
Natasha ran the 3,200 on Thursday. She earned third place with a time of 11:05.75. In the 1,600 on Friday, she caught up to the leader in the final lap before falling further behind coming around the final turn. Not wanting to push it “try something outrageous,” she held her pace to take second with a time of 5:07.36.
Katrina qualified for the 800 finals with the third fastest time in prelims and ran to second place in the finals (2:17.48).
RJ Syak
Possibly the best breakout sprint runner in Section 1A, Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior RJ Sylak was all smiles at the two-day meet. After coming across the finish line in the 200 prelims, Sylak slowed up near a race official and extended his hand out for an impromptu fist bump.
“I was just so excited. I was in the zone, just finished running. I was ready to share the excitement with someone,” he said.
Sylak kept up the excitement in the 100, making finals in each of the sprint races. He ran the 100 prelim in 11.06 and the 200 in 22.24, a PR. Based on qualifying times, Sylak was seeded sixth in the 100 and fourth in the 200. He improved his placing in both races as he took fifth in the 100 (11.20) and third in the 200 (22.38).
In eighth grade, Sylak was a long-distance runner. During one of the meets he was able to sign up for any event. He picked the 200.
“It was the first 200 I had ever won. I kept doing it ever since,” Sylak said. “To be honest, it's probably one of the best decisions I've ever made.”
Not only did he improve during the season and at the state meet, Sylak exceeded what he was able to do in past years.
“Last year I was fourth in the 100 at sections and fifth in the 200,” he said. “To improve on both of those at the state level is awesome. It exceeded my wildest expectations.”
So it’s little surprise that Sylak is fist-bumping officials and racing with a smile. He came to enjoy it with the rest of the team and his competitors.
“This is one of the two times I'm going to be here, so I wanted to make the most of it with everything,” Sylak said. “On the track, enjoying the things outside of it too. I've been grateful.”
Natalie Bremer
Lake City sent a plethora of athletes to the Class A state meet.
One of which was senior Natalie Bremer. The Minnesota State - Mankato commit for basketball came out for track this season after years of recruiting from coach Meribeth Kozlowski.
She ran in the sprint races and in a few relays, too, including the 4x400.
Bremer said she was pushed from the start. There wasn’t going to be any coasting through the season, not that Bremer would with her competitive nature. Seeing success in the sprints, she said it sparked a love for track. She began finishing in the top-3 in nearly every meet in the 100 and 200.
“I knew I would accomplish a lot. I kept striving for more,” Bremer said.
Around the midpoint of the season, Bremer began competing in the long jump as well.
With a quick learning curve and desire to keep getting better, Bremer made state in the Class A 200 and the long jump.
Bremer finished in 15th place in the long jump with a distance of 15-02.50 on Thursday. She ran the fourth fastest time in the 200 prelims with a PR time of 26.07. On Friday in the finals, Bremer narrowly missed finishing second in the race. GMLOKS’s Anika Reiland beat her by .01 seconds as Bremer ended in third with a time of 25.84, another PR.
“I PRed. I did the best that I could do. I'm happy with that,” Bremer said after the finals.
Bremer heads to basketball camp in Mankato having reached the podium in her first and last year on the track team.
Among several aspects Bremer learned from the track season was one in which she could apply to basketball; warming up.
“I could definitely warm up for basketball a lot more like I do for track. Did not know the warmups were that serious but I could find a way to do them before a game.”
She added that during a race, she felt it could turn out differently in regards to all aspects of the race. From the start, to maintaining speed, to the stamina to outlast everyone else. Bremer feels that too can help her in basketball.
Other Tiger finishers
Jacey Majerus missed the cut for the 800 finals, but did run a PR time in the preliminary race with a 2:23.43. Majerus ran lead on the 4x800 relay with McKenna Beltz, Peyton Meincke and Mela Schmitz. The four finished in 9:46.58, earning fourth place.
Kris Ryan finished in 12th place in the boys triple jump with a distance of 41-02.50. He also ran in two relays for the Tigers. Ryan, Carson Matzke, Keegan Ryan and Reese Anderson each competed in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The group ran the 4x400 prelim with the 13th fastest time (3:35.44) and missed the finals cut. In the 4x800 finals, the Tiger relay came in 13th place (8:33.64).
