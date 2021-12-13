Free throws were the difference for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball team in a 61-47 loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday.
PEM made 20 of 25 attempts at the free-throw line while the Cougars made 4 of 8.
Addie Voxland had a big night for the Cougars, scoring 21 points including three 3-pointers. Torey Stencel had nine points and Megan Jasperson and Natalie Dykes each added six points.
