Despite a great scoring effort from Natalie Dykes, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball team lost 63-52 to Chatfield on Monday.
Dykes scored 28 points to lead the Cougars.
After a high scoring first half, with 75 points combined, each team scored 20 points in the second.
Torey Stencel had 13 points and made three of the Cougar's five 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.