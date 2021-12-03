The Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball team trailed at halftime, yet found a way to earn one-point victory, 46-45, over Cannon Falls on Friday.
The Cougars trailed the Bombers 17-14 in a low-scoring first half.
Torey Stencel led the Cougars with 14 points. Lola Wagner had 10 points and Addie Voxland scored seven points. Savannah Gruhlke made two 3-pointers for six points.
Stencel made a game-high four 3-pointers. The Cougars as a team made nine from long range.
Z-M next faces Chatfield on Monday.
