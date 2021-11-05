ROCHESTER -- Following the grueling four-set match between Lake City and Cannon Falls came the other Section 1AA semifinal Thursday evening. Second-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa traded set wins with No. 3 Caledonia 25-19, 23-25. The Cougars played arguably their best set all season, dispatching the Warriors 25-14 in the third then wrapping up the victory 25-19 in the fourth set.
The confidence of the Cougar outside hitters was palpable. All season, the Cougars have relied on their defense to win matches. Libero Lola Wagner leads the Cougar back row that has taken a ton of credit for carrying the team to the section final. While their defense was good again, the freedom to “swing” have the Cougars one win away from a trip to state.
“The difference between the second and third, when we're in control, we're in control of everything,” Z-M head coach Lisa Nelson said. “Our goal tonight was just to come out swinging. Our first matches with Triton and Goodhue we played tentative, we didn't swing.”
Nelson kept preaching “Swing. No matter what happens, don’t look back.” The Cougars looked better as a team too as the match elapsed.
Getting offense to go along with an already stellar defense has the Cougars feeling even better about where they’re at. That confidence from Natalie Dykes, Lilly Mehrkens, Megan Schoenfelder and Addie Voxland will need to continue in order to get past the Bombers.
Dykes had a team-high 12 kills, Voxland recorded nine kills, Schoenfelder had eight kills, while Lilly Mehrkins also had eight kills.
“They're ready. After tonight, they're ready to be in a final,” Nelson said.
The Cougars led 11-5 right away in the first set and never trailed thereafter. The second set was much closer as the Warriors evened the match. Coming out much more crisp in the third set, the Cougars led 9-5, then 18-10 before earning a 25-14 win in the third set. Tied 10-10 in the fourth set, the Cougars again were able to pull away from the Warriors with confident hitting and necessary defensive play.
“Until tonight, I didn't feel like we were in our groove. We played great defense but our offense just wasn't attacking. Tonight they put it all together and it shows,” Nelson said.
Z-M (24-6) faces Cannon Falls in the Section 1AA final Saturday at 12 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center. The last meeting between the two was a five-set thriller which went in favor of the Cougars. Each team has only played two five-set matches this season.
Rylee Nelson was a force yet again for the Cougars with a game-high 29 digs, 22 assists, 17 kills, and three aces. Lola Wagner had 13 digs and five assists. Torey Stencel added 25 assists and five digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.