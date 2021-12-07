Kayden Rodrick led the Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball team to a 62-53 win over Pine Island Monday evening.
Rodrick finished with 23 points and 20 rebounds for a double-double.
The Cougars got the free-throw line plenty, ending with 30 attempts compared to the Panthers' eight. The Cougars made 19 of their free throws. Rodrick made most of them, shooting 10-for-14 at the line.
Carter Christopherson scored 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Hunter Streit added nine points and five assists.
Z-M next faces Fillmore Central on Saturday.
