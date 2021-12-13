The Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball team couldn't keep pace offensively with Kasson-Mantorville as the Komets downed the Cougars 74-50 Monday night.
Cougar Kayden Rodrick had 19 points and 11 rebounds, both team-highs, for a double-double. Drew Christopherson scored 11 points and Hunter Streit had nine points with a 3-pointer.
Z-M next plays at Lourdes on Thursday.
