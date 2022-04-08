Red Wing boys tennis has a decent-sized roster this spring. It is one that has plenty of youth and few returning leaders.
The Wingers have eight eighth graders, three freshmen and a sophomore. That makes up 12 of the 19 individuals on the roster. Head coach Tom Gillman said he’s excited with how much time he gets to work with a group like this.
There’s an ability to play and an ability to compete, now he’s hoping to take that and encourage their skills to grow.
Gillman wants to see each player’s skills be applied on the court in a match to become competitive. From there, the team could end up with more wins in closer duals.
The main goal for the team is to maximize the steady play of the top two singles players; senior Josh Kolby and junior Aiden Hull. The two will be relied on to set the tone for the rest of the team.
“That's important for the younger guys to look up to,” Gillman said. “I did have them play each other, and Josh won, so we'll start that way then we'll monitor it as we go. They are both capable of being competitive for us.”
There’s no rush to try and fill out No. 3 singles or No. 4 singles spots. Same goes for all of the doubles pairings. Gillman said he’s unsure of what might work but wants to be patient to start the season with so few practices and nearing a heavy portion of the early schedule.
The main goal for Gillman is to see the players developing habits and have a calm, level approach to each of their matches and practices.
Eighth grader McCoy Walter and freshman Jack Johnson-Steffey got the initial start in singles play while junior Braydon Bennyhoff and sophomore Braydon Bennyhoff were paired up in No. 1 doubles.
Apart from the first pair, the doubles pairings were on the younger side for the Wingers, which could mean some fluidity to the lineup in those spots as well as half of the singles play.
Gillman added he’s hoping to get to know more of the players. He previously coached some during the summer, but not all and wants to know them as a person.
“Knowing them as a person is essential to helping them move forward,” Gillman said. “It's funny if somewhere they say that, 'Coach you shouldn't worry about life stuff. You should just focus on them as a tennis player.' I would laugh and say, ‘There's no avenue to making them better as an athlete if you don't deal with the life stuff.’ If you look at the reasons people fail in sports, they are the same things that hold them back as a person.”
Schedule
Saturday, April 9 - vs Mankato East, Owatonna, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12 - at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 14 - vs Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 18 - vs Century, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19 - vs Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 - at John Marshall, 9 a.m.
Monday, April 25 - vs Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26 - at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28 - vs Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3 - at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5 - vs Winona, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, May 9 - vs Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10 - at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14 - at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.