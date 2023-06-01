Drawing some inspiration from Brooks Koepka, Red Wing’s John Ahrens shot even-par over two days. One stroke from a tie for the individual Section 1AA title with Colton Rich of Lourdes, Ahrens felt he was in a good place throughout his second round on Wednesday at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Prior to the first round on Tuesday, Ahrens watched a video of Koepka - a former PGA tour player, now with LIV Golf - and took with him what the 2023 PGA Championship winner said on not trying too hard to win every tournament, but just remain in a spot to do so.
“I took a lot from that,” Ahrens said. “You don't have to hit these miraculous shots. You just have to stay in your game. The birdies will come, you'll score.”
Leading, and with a chance at a section title, Ahrens said he didn’t spend any time wondering where he was in the standings. He did exactly what he reminded himself to do; play his shots safely.
“I wasn't scoreboard-watching at all today,” he said. “I knew if I broke 80 I'd have a good chance of making it. That's all I was focusing on. I knew if I could get my putter going, I could beat some of these guys. I was a little scared and nervous at first, but felt confident.”
Ahrens ended the first round leading the field with a 3-under-par 69 performance, bogeying just one hole.
With a three-shot lead on Rich, Ahrens was either tied, or a few strokes ahead through the front nine. At one point, Rich was 4-under-par, but then bogeyed four straight to fall back to even-par in his second round. Ahrens was 3-over-par through 12, which put him at even-par for the meet. He made par on the final six holes to close out the meet and secure a spot at state with a two-round total of 144.
Ahrens was through five holes before having to exit the course due to heavy rain. He said it helped him regroup. Feeling a bit nervous before the round began, Ahrens was able to collect himself and continue the second round.
“It gave me a little time to think and calm down. That was good for me,” he said.
In each round, Ahrens was paired with one of his best friends; Lake City’s Braxton Berlin. The two golf together outside of school competition often, and are usually paired up with each other when Red Wing and Lake City are in the same event.
“I know it's going to be fun. There's going to be a lot of talk. We're both going to play some good golf and have a good time,” Ahrens said on what he expects a round to feel like when the two are in the same group. “We're really close. We play golf almost every day.”
Berlin, after one playoff hole against fellow Lake City golfer Noah Wallerich, tapped his putt in to earn the fifth spot among individuals to qualify for the Class AA State Meet in Jordan at the Ridges at Sand Creek June 13-14.
Ahrens said the goal now is just to have some fun, perhaps in a pairing with Berlin.
Jacob Quade and Isaac Kosek each advanced to the second round of the section meet. Quade finished with a 83-87-170 and in 31st place, while Kosek had a 83-85-168 and was in a tie for 27th place.
David Lexvold, Charlie Peterson and Carter Rippentrop each competed in the first round. Lexvold shot a 92, Peterson had a 104 and Rippentrop ended with a 110.
