Olivia Yotter led all Lake City runners at the Dover-Eyota Invitational Tuesday in Dover. The Tiger freshman finished 31 seconds ahead of the next closest runner as she won the girls race in 20 minutes, 33 seconds.
Eden Olson, Natalie Gates, Macey Greenwalt, Lauren Kennedy and Willa Field all ran top 25 times to secure a close second place for the Lake City girls team with 53 points. Pine Island won with 48 points.
Olson ran fourth at 21:42.9. Gates was also in the top 10, running ninth at 22:10.3. Greenwalt finished in 18th place (23:12.9), Kennedy was 21st (23:28.30) and Field was 22nd (23:34.1).
The Tiger boys ran similarly well as Eric Anderson and Tim Cooper finished 2-3. Anderson had a time of 17:20.9 and Cooper had a time of 17:29.9.
Conrad Seydel ran ninth with a time of 17:42.2. Weston Roberson came in 26th (19:01.8) and Lawson Kane was 38th at 20:02.6.
The Lake City boys team earned third place behind RAACHE and first-place LARP.
