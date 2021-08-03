With a par in the second playoff hole, Red Wing’s Sophia Yoemans won the Women’s Amateur Championship over Taylor Ledwein at the Island View Golf Club July 28.
Yoemans finished the event with a score of 212, 4-under. In the three-round tournament, the 2019 Red Wing grad and current University of Missouri golfer crushed the front nine each day. She racked up six birdies combined and shot a 33 on the front nine in the first round on her way to a tournament-best score of 69.
Fellow Red Wing graduate Leah Herzog also finished in the top-10, ending her three rounds with a score of 225 tied for fifth place. Her first round score of 72 was her best of the three days. Herzog birdied at No. 2 and No. 4, but double bogeyed the seventh hole to bring her back to even par.
Red Wing’s Stephanie Herzog tied for 26th place with a three-round score of 234. Also in the event was Lake City’s Ava Wallerich, who ended with a score of 236 tied for 32nd.
