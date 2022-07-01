Red Wing graduate and current University of Missouri golfer Sophia Yoemans ended in a tie for second place at the MGA Mixed Amateur Team Championship. The event was held on Wednesday and Thursday at Northfield Golf Club.
Yoemans, paired with Northfield's Nate Stevens - the most recent winner of the Mr. Minnesota Golf award - the two ended with two-round score of 137. They tied with Hogan and Jovie Ordal.
Lily and Tony Vincelli, a father-daughter pairing, won the event with a 135.
Yoemans ended with a 3-under-par 69 on Wednesday, making birdie on the 12tha and 17th holes. Stevens and Yoemans birdied three of the final five holes on Thursday, but a bogey on the last hole put them two shots back of the winners.
