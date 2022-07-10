With how quickly, or long, this school year may have felt, it might seem much longer ago than this past winter when masks were required at high school events. At the section and state level, nearly every venue asked for attendees to wear masks. Red Wing did too. Navigating the health concerns with COVID-19 and balancing how to remain healthy was the foremost concern to begin the school year.
In a sit down interview with Red Wing Athletic Director Paul Hartmann, the director expressed how grateful he was for all who came to watch and attend Winger events while abiding by the district’s mask policy.
Hartmann said it was more of a challenge this year than the previous school year when everyone’s policy was the same.
"At times it was an opinionated and divisive topic that people wavered on back and forth,” he said. “For the most part, everyone was respectful of our district policies at that given time.”
Everything began to slowly operate as it did pre-COVID. The concessions were fully open. There were no restrictions on the amount of people or where to sit. Opposing student sections made the trip again to Red Wing. Eventually all restrictions were lifted.
As for Red Wing athletics as a whole, participation in the 2021-22 school year increased. Hartmann said some programs remained a little lower than its pre-COVID numbers, but overall, the number of athletes was up from the 2020-21 school year.
Continuing to grow the programs is something that Hartmann stressed as a critical item for him as AD.
So far this year, he’s seen growing partnerships and relations with the high school programs and those respective sport’s youth teams.
"Every year, especially being a smaller school in our conference, there's going to be ebbs and flows to teams and wins and losses. I think what we are looking for is, are teams and programs connected? Are coaches on the same page with kids? Are kids on the same page with coaches? Are parents on the same page with coaches? That will lead to greater success not only in wins and losses, but in terms of the overall health of each individual program and our program as a whole.”
He continued to say, "We know what the numbers say about high school athletes and their attendance at school and how they do academically. The numbers don't lie. If you are involved in high school activities you are going to be a better student, a better person, you're going to respond to failure better, you're going to be more adjusted for life. We know that. It's a matter of continuing to communicate that to our parents and community. Then offering programs that kids want to be a part of.”
As a result of stable numbers across all sports and a slight increase this last school year, no sport is in danger of being cut.
However, Red Wing will co-op with Zumbrota-Mazeppa in boys and girls hockey beginning next school year.
The teams will still play home games in Red Wing and keep the Wingers name, logo, jerseys and equipment. The only change will be extra kids from Zumbrota-Mazeppa joining and the name used for MSHSL official records. Zumbrota-Mazeppa students previously were in a cooperative team with Kasson-Mantorville, Byron, Triton, Pine Island, Hayfield and Blooming Prairie for boys and girls hockey, which was the Dodge County Wildcats.
Currently, Red Wing still has a job posting open for the girls hockey head coaching position. Nicole Olson and the rest of the assistant coaches stepped down shortly after the season ended. Hartmann said he had hopes of filling it by now. The position is the only head coaching spot available at Red Wing.
As for any new varsity sports, boys volleyball was voted on the Minnesota State High School League board in May 2022. The motion to add it as a varsity sport was one vote shy of receiving enough to pass. Hartmann was one of those who voted yes.
The last sport sanctioned by the MSHSL was girls wrestling in 2021.
Hartmann said he believes it should be an option to add as a varsity sport. The best way and most common way of adding it would be to have boys volleyball as a club team first. There are concerns that follow, though. Which season would it be in, fall or spring? That would mean a lot to not only the officials already stretched thin across the region doing girls games in the fall, but to a school Red Wing’s size and smaller. They would need the space to have practices and games in the gym, plus a coach and staff to work the games. A lot of logistics to figure out if the time comes. For now, Hartmann remains in favor of adding it.
Some newer additions have been added to Red Wing High School. The scoreboard for the football field was used for a full fall season of sports. It replaced the original scoreboard that was installed in 1996. There is a plan in place to purchase two new scoreboards for the gym which would allow for the use of shot clocks in basketball that become a rule in 2023-24. Schools can choose to have conference games using the shot clock in the 22-23 season if every school agrees. Non-conference opponents can also agree ahead of time to use the shot clock. When asked if the Big 9 would be agreeing to use it, Hartmann said the topic has been avoided at conference meetings.
Other upgrades include changes to the weight room and the new TV in the area near the concession stand. In the weight room, the space was repainted, turf was put in and the equipment was refurbished. Many of the items in the weight room didn’t need to be purchased brand new. What was purchased was the ability to have a training app called TrainHeroic. Using the app, the athletes are able to track their progress of what sets and how much they need to get done. It tracks recovery and personal bests on certain weight lifts. Cory Thorson has taken over as strength and conditioning coach in the weight room, as well.
The results have been fantastic. Not only have physical ed classes been able to use it, the amount of athletes and other students using it doubled in the last three years. Coaches are able to see who attends through the training app and can form team workouts easier.
Given the size of the room, Hartmann is really proud of the work done with Ethos Lifestyle and Physical Therapy to design the room, then the $75,000 from the booster club, district and other donations to help get the space to where it is now.
Red Wing students pay a $40 athletic fee with the money going toward the weight room. In return the student gets a membership to the weight room and can begin training at their own level with proper guidance.
“I think it's important that we keep it a priority not only for our athletes in and out of season but also our students who use it on a daily basis,” Hartmann said.
The new TV, full of Red Wing information, is the digital wall of honor. It can be accessed anywhere and has yearbooks dating back to the 1930s. There are a few profiles of athletes from the past included with more likely added over the summer. Hartmann said he hopes to also add any and all trophies to the database. Many other schools have one and Hartmann said it’s a fantastic way for someone to browse through Winger history.
The tennis courts will be resurfaced and the track will have some maintenance done as well.
Other upgrades that haven’t occurred yet included a new gym floor, a scoreboard at Twin Bluff for middle school activities and a turf field.
"I think it would be outstanding to have a turf field. There's so many things you can do with it,” Hartmann said. “Maintenance is relatively small. We can be out there every day and not worry about it.”
A turf field would mean more practices on it for soccer and football. It would also mean softball and baseball could potentially use it for early-season practices.
While a turf field is the trend among Minnesota high schools, Hartmann said there’s plenty of benefits to having one. He also has had a different upgrade in mind; a fieldhouse.
"More so than turf is the need for a fieldhouse. Whether it be extending what we have right now,” Hartmann said. “You look at a school like Cannon Falls and their big fieldhouse and have multiple practices and train year-round with their youth associations, with soccer, softball, football to baseball. That's something that's been on my mind a little bit.”
Even though the Wingers don’t have the biggest facilities, they proved to others and themselves the school is more than capable of hosting bigger events. Red Wing hosted the Big 9 conference track and field meet in May. Although it was 50 degrees and overcast, Hartmann said conference coaches and ADs gave overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Being able to host big section or conference events now may allow Red Wing to host more often. With newer field surfaces, or new scoreboards and gym floors, Red Wing could become a hosting site for more than just high school athletic events.
Overall, the Wingers had several individuals at state meets in boys and girls swimming, track and field and cross country. The volleyball team had one its best seasons in a long time. The girls soccer team reached another level. So many others outperformed expectations. Hartmann said it started in the fall during homecoming week. An energetic student section plus key wins including one on a Friday night in which they stormed the field, began what was in his eyes as a successful year.
