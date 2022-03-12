Dayne Wojcik was ready for this moment.
The Goodhue senior bullied his way to the basket in the paint and recorded a handful of blocks on defense.
The last shot, however, was just out of his reach. Similar to an ending in his freshman year when he played for Red Wing in a section upset of Simley, Wojcik was there to guard the final shot, a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given the other team the win.
“Me and Will (Opsahl) both closed out on the guy in the corner. I thought it was in at first,” Wojcik said.
The 3-point, game-winning shot from the corner was short and the third-seeded Wildcats outlasted No. 2 Rushford-Peterson 44-42 in overtime in a Section 1A semifinal at the Mayo Auditorium Saturday evening.
Head coach Matt Halverson said Wojcik was so amped up for the first game at the Auditorium on Wednesday. Halverson calmed him down and reassured the senior he had the skills to take control of the game.
“I told him, 'This is still the same game that you've been playing since you were a little kid. You are a great player, and you're going to play great tonight. Always just stay steady,'” Halverson said. “He brought exactly what we needed tonight and gave us a presence inside, rebounding defensively. That's what you expect out of him and he delivered.”
On offense, the Wildcats continued to feed Wojcik the ball in the paint. A couple of short hook shots fell to start the game. By the end, Wojcik was strong on the ball and imposing his will for the tying basket with 23.5 seconds left. It was the final made shot in regulation that went in. Wojcik ended with 15 of the team’s 23 second-half points. He ended with a game-high 25 points.
“I think this is the best, most fun game I've been in,” Wojcik said when asked how he felt about his performance. “Just tight the whole game nonstop. Loud crowd. It was great.”
With the way Wojcik was rebounding – he ended with 14 – and how well he was playing overall, little was going to stop him. Halverson left him in the entire game; he continued to make difference on the floor.
Wojcik defended Rushford-Peterson’s interior man, Justin Ruberg well, limiting him to 11 points. The Trojans found it difficult to get through, around and over Wojcik. Instead they turned to their perimeter shooters, Dawson and Malachi Bunke.
The Trojans led in just about every offense category. Goodhue overcame that with stout defense in the final minute of regulation and in overtime in addition to just enough scoring to continually retake the lead.
“Our defense at the end was so great. Just locked it down every time,” Wojcik said. “They had a couple tough 3s, especially inside and rebounding after they missed. It was perfect.”
Apart from the opening minutes of the game, the Wildcats were either tied, up by two or down by two for the rest of the game.
Drawing back to earlier in the season, Halverson said the season changed for the better when Goodhue beat Kasson-Mantorville, Kingsland and Byron in the same week. The Wildcats were coming off their second loss to Stewartville less than two weeks after the first loss to the Tigers.
“Hopefully we can have two more weeks of that,” Halverson said. The Wildcats have won 10 straight games since losing to the Tigers on Feb. 4.
Goodhue takes on No. 1 Hayfield on Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center Thursday at 6 p.m.. in the section final.
GOODHUE 44, RUSHFORD-PETERSON 42 OT
RP 17 23 2 — 42
G 17 23 4 — 44
RP 42
Justin Ruberg 11; Malachi Bunke 9, 3 3-pt; Grady Hengel 8; Dawson Bunke 6, 2 3-pt; Andrew Hoiness 6, 2 3-pt; Logan Skalat 2.
Goodhue 44
Dayne Wojcik 25; Adam Poncelet 9, 1 3-pt; Will Opsahl 6, 1 3-pt; Gavin Schafer 2; Tyson Christensen 2.
Free throws: RP 7-7, G 4-7.
Three-point goals: RP 7, G 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.