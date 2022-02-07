Lake City senior Justin Wohlers scored a season-high 26 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in a 72-56 win over Waseca in boys basketball action Saturday.
Wohlers became the 10th player in the boys basketball program to reach 1,000 career points. Wohlers scored 17 of his 26 points in the first half including his career milestone.
The win gave Tiger head coach Greg Berge his 300th career victory. Berge, in his 16th year as head coach, has guided the Tigers to two state tournament appearances and a 196-61 record in the Hiawatha Valley League. The Tigers have had 14 winning seasons and six consecutive seasons with at least 23 wins during Berge's tenure.
Hunter Lorenson and Ryan Heise each poured in 14 points for the Tigers. Heise shot 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Keegan Ryan had seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Jaden Shones added six points, six rebounds and five assists.
