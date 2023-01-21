Perhaps it’s a loss the team will watch once on film and recognize the shot selection was good enough, but the ball luck off the rim wasn’t as the Red Wing boys basketball team began making a push in the final 4 minutes of the game, but fell short 59-51 to Albert Lea Friday night at home.
Eli Boeding read an Albert Lea interior pass perfectly and took the ball to the other end for a layup to cut the Winger deficit to 53-48 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds to play. The Wingers then made several trips to the free-throw line where the team shot 1 of 8. On the other end of the floor, the Tigers were missing their free-throw attempts, too.
Most of the missed free throws for the Wingers took unfavorable bounces off the rim. Frustrating might be the understatement for how the Wingers felt in the final minutes as chances to regain the lead were there.
The Tigers had quickly taken a lead coming out of the half and went on a 13-2 run later in the second to extend the lead to 11 with 5:36 left. Neither team made many shots after that point, but the Wingers certainly had the better of the chances, coming up with steals and crucial rebounds.
“We put ourselves in the right positions, but we just didn't finish whether it was at the free-throw line, whether it was on a layup,” said head coach Oliver Simmons. “Sometimes, you’re just not the better team.”
Despite a pedestrian start on offense for both teams, the Wingers strung together some shots in the first primarily from Christiaan Koehler. The junior guard came off the bench to score 11 points in the first half. He hauled in a couple rebounds and was able to create a few fast break chances.
“There's no other way to explain it, except that he was a spark plug for us tonight. We rode with him,” Simmons said of the decision to play Koehler more minutes and shorten the rotation of guards coming off the bench. “We played him a majority of the time and he really gave us his all tonight. It was awesome to see that. We're not in the game without a lot of his plays in multiple ways.”
Koehler had his best game of the season as he was challenging much larger opponents for rebounds and pressured hard on defense. Simmons said the team relied on his energy and hustle. That has to continue in order for the Wingers to remain within single digits and be able to close out games.
Senior Maurice Rosebear has played in a handful of games since returning to the lineup after an injury. He lengthens the rotation of players for the Wingers and can give others a brief rest if needed.
ALBERT LEA 59, RED WING 51
AL 23 36 — 59
RW 25 26 — 51
AL 59
Teddy Collins Jr. 24, 4 3-pt; Carter Conn 10, 2 3-pt; Drew Teeter 9, 3 3-pt; Spencer Jones 7; Pal Wal 6; Tanner Conn 2; Jack Skinness 1.
RW 51
Juju Koehler 15, 5 3-pt; Christiaan Koehler 13; Reid Hartmann 9, 1 3-pt; Mitchell Seeley 8, 1 3-pt; Eli Boeding 4; Calvin Nelson 2.
Free throws: AL 8-18, RW 8-20.
Three-point goals: AL 9, RW 7.
