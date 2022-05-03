Winona swept Red Wing in a doubleheader on Tuesday in Big 9 softball action. The Winhawks won the first game 6-1 and the second game 4-0.
The Wingers got a lead in the first game, scoring in the top of the first inning. Despite Bri Tix getting thrown out at second trying to steal a base after singling to the start the game, the Wingers kept hitting. Elle Brandt walked and Kennedy Knopp singled. Then with two outs, Sarah Wiederich doubled in Brandt.
Winona got the lead in the bottom of the first on three walks, a single and a hit by pitch.
Leading 2-1 after one, the Winhawks added on with two more runs in the second. From there, the Winhawks led 4-1 until the sixth.
Winger pitcher Amira Ramstad struck out nine and walked three while allowing four earned runs on six hits. Tix, Knopp and Wiederich each had two hits.
In the second game - which was five innings - the Winhawks again scored twice in the first inning. The Wingers had a tough time getting on base against Winona pitcher Ava Hamsund who allowed two hits and a walk in five innings.
Tix walked one and allowed four runs on five hits in four innings.
Red Wing travels to Mankato West on Thursday.
