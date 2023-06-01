Facing Winona for a second time in the Section 1AAA tournament, the seventh-seeded Winhawks needed extra innings to defeat No. 2 Red Wing 4-1 Thursday evening.
Will Jacobson again got the start on the mound for the Wingers, just as he did less than a week ago to begin Section 1AAA play against Winona. Jacobson struck out seven in seven innings and walked three while allowing three runs on four hits.
Red Wing tied the game 1-1 in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Reid Hartmann. Tyler Rodgers, who had tripled to lead off the inning, scored.
Still tied after seven complete, the Winhawks went ahead 4-1 in the top of the eighth. A leadoff double, then a single put two on right away. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and with the go-ahead run coming across. A Red Wing error allowed the second run in the inning to score then a third came a batter later on a sacrifice fly. The Wingers got out of the inning after turning a double play.
The Wingers were held to four hits by Winhawk pitcher Carson Jones. He struck out seven with no walks in eight innings. He retired the Wingers in order in the bottom of the eighth after Winona took a lead in the top half.
Red Wing’s season came to an end with the loss. The Wingers finished 14-9 overall.
