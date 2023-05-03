Winona powered past Red Wing in a Big 9 softball doubleheader Tuesday evening. The Winhawks won the first game 15-0 and won the second game 27-1.
The Winhawks opened the scoring the first game with a run in the second inning. From there, the Winhawks piled on with runs in each of the next four innings. Molly Jacobson and Camryn Zotalis each had a hit for the Wingers.
Red Wing was no-hit in the second game by Winona's Ava Hamsund.
