A bit of a sour homecoming for Red Wing’s first-year head coach Brent Stinson. The Winona native and former assistant coach with the Winhawks opened his phone to over a dozen text messages and was greeted by several friends after the game.
The Wingers weren’t able to get Stinson his first win as head coach, losing to the Winhawks 29-0 Thursday night in Winona.
Red Wing began the game with a bit of misfortune and unforced errors. In the first quarter the Winhawks scored on the second offensive play of the game after the Wingers were forced to punt on their first drive. During the first offensive possession, the Wingers had one of their linemen hurt and taken out.
On the next Winger possession, a high snap on a punt resulted in a Winona safety as the ball went through the back of the end zone. By the end of the first quarter, the Wingers were already in a deficit on the scoreboard and on experienced linemen with now two injured.
Stinson liked how the team responded to adversity after the first quarter.
“Those were two two-way linemen that we build a lot of our blocking schemes around,” Stinson said. “You have to make sure those next guys are ready and do what they are asked to do at a high rate. They came in and learned quickly. I give them credit.”
A fumble on the first offensive play for the Wingers in the second quarter was recovered by the Winhawks, which led 15-0. The Winhawks extended that lead to 21-0 one play later.
From all but 19 seconds into the second quarter to 10:40 remaining in the game, the Wingers held the Winhawks off the scoreboard – a span of 34 minutes, 39 seconds.
With how the game started and having injuries pile up throughout the game, Stinson said he liked how well everyone fought through and kept pushing ahead.
Red Wing had two golden scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalize on either. Adam Roe came in for quarterback Abe Reinitz, who was on the sideline after taking what appeared to be a helmet collision. Roe quickly led the Wingers into the red zone with under a minute to go in the first half but threw an interception on a pass over the middle of the field to the end zone.
The other came after back-to-back rushes by Kaleb Hove. He got the Wingers down to the 2-yard line in the third quarter. Hove was ruled to have fumbled the ball with Winona recovering at the same spot. One play later, the Wingers burst through the line of scrimmage, blew up Winhawk running back Ronnie Lemon, knocked the ball out and recovered at the 2-yard line. The Wingers then had four attempts at the end zone and netted a total of -2 yards.
Winona 29, Red Wing 0
RW 0 0 0 0 - 0
W 9 12 0 8 - 29
Passing: Adam Roe 2-for-3, 37 yards, INT; Abe Reinitz 3-for-9, 14 yards, INT. Rushing: Kaleb Hove 22 attempts, 108 yards. Receiving: Mitch Seeley 2 rec, 35 yards; Tyler Rodgers 3 rec, 16 yards.
Notes
Red Wing was shut out three times last season, including their final game of the season - a 41-0 loss to Byron.
The last time Red Wing held a team to under 30 points in a loss was Nov. 17, 2020. The Wingers lost a low-scoring game 26-6 to Faribault in the Section 1AAAA playoffs. Red Wing held Albert Lea to a pair of touchdowns in a 38-14 win on Sept. 17, 2021.
Red Wing next faces Mankato East in their home-opener on Saturday, Sept. 10. East faced Stewartville Friday, Sept. 2 to begin the season.
Quotes
“We wanted to establish that we could finish this thing and go for it. Credit to Winona, they stopped us. We didn't generate enough of a running lane. It was tough, but we put ourselves in position to get there.” - Stinson on the five plays in a six play span where the Wingers had the ball on the 2-yard line without scoring.
“For those three quarters (minus the first) our defense played at a championship level. ... Our defense flipped the field and had to shoulder the load.” Stinson on defense handling Winona after their early score in the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.