The Red Wing girls golf team was able to get out on the course, despite the sub-40 degree temperatures, at the Red Wing Golf Course on Monday.
The Wingers finished in first place with a score of 377, beating Owatonna (426) and Austin (466) in the first home meet of the season.
Bri Novak led the Wingers with an 18-hole score of 88. Novak had pars on four of the of the five par-5 holes. She also led all individuals with a 6-stroke lead on second place.
Anna Deppe and Bailie Roschen each tied for third among individuals with a 95. Hallie Johnson finished her round with 99, tied for fifth.
Each of the top-4 Wingers shot 48 or lower on the back nine.
"I'm really proud of how the girls handled themselves in this cold weather," said head coach Heather Johnson. "They showed a lot of grit today. It is not an easy feat playing 18 holes of golf in weather this cold, and they pulled off some very good rounds."
