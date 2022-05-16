Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 16.2 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010. &&