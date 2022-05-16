The Red Wing boys tennis team competed in the Big 9 conference tournament on Saturday.
Overall, the Wingers played close matches with some of the better players and pairings in the conference.
"We played some quality teams tougher this time around, as evidenced by our close matches at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles," said head coach Tom Gillman. "Also, we advanced our No. 2 and No. 3 singles to the second round, where Brayden (Bennyhoff) lost a close match and Aiden (Hull) went on to win third place at No. 2 singles. Josh Kolby lost a good match at No. 1 singles as well."
Kolby lost his first match 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles. Hull won his first match 6-2, 7-5, then won his second match 6-2, 3-2. Hull later won third place in No. 2 singles. Bennyhoff won his first No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-4, then lost his second match 6-2, 6-4. Luke Farrar lost his first match in No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost a close first match in No. 1 doubles 7-6, 6-2. Jacob Flemke and Eli Flattum lost their first match 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. McCoy Walter and Seth Malyon lost their first match in No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-0.
