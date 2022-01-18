The Red Wing boys hockey team extended its win streak to three games after a 3-2 win over St. Paul Johnson on Tuesday.
Carson Ahern and Casey Larson each continued their point streak. Ahern scored the first goal of the game to give the Wingers a 1-0 in the first period. Larson scored in the second on the power play.
Landin Ramstad made it 3-0 in favor of the Wingers 13 seconds after Larson scored in the second.
St. Paul Johnson scored once in the second and once late in the third.
Ahern now has 15 points in his last seven games. Larson has at least a goal in each of his last six games. Goaltender Dixon Ehlers made 36 saves.
Red Wing travels to Mora on Thursday.
