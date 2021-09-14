The Red Wing girls' tennis team won its second match in as many days, 6-1 over Albert Lea Tuesday evening.
All four Winger singles players again won their matches. The Wingers also had wins in No. 1 doubles and No. 3 doubles.
The doubles matches haven’t all gone as well as they have in this match. There’s been a lot of different pairings and players getting a chance to play.
Head coach Tom Gillman said he likes the progress and can see the team gaining confidence.
“This is a process where you're going to get better, maybe have a step back. The key is, reminding yourself we're in the process of setting higher standards,” Gillman said. “The more we can reach those new standards, the more consistent we're going to be.”
Hannah Kosek won her match 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe won a long, evenly played No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-3. Ava Johnson won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-0. Abby Schmaltz swept her No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
Allie and Nora Meyer held off Albert Lea’s Hannah Willmer and Alysa Jenson to win 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning came out on top in No. 3 doubles 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.
