Red Wing got out to a lead with a three-goal first period and never trailed thereafter. The Wingers cruised to a 6-2 win the final game of the regular season and snapped a four-game skid on Saturday.
Casey Larson scored four goals for the Wingers. Larson scored twice in the first period. The second of his two first-period goals gave the Wingers a 3-1 advantage.
Larson got his third of the game in the second and scored his fourth goal late in the third. Nick Wooden and Robbie Tripp each found the back of the net.
Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers made 41 saves. Tristen Peterson recorded two assists.
The Section 1A tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Seeding for the tournament is on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.