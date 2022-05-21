The Red Wing baseball team celebrated its seniors, then had plenty of them contribute in a 4-3 win over St. Francis Friday night.
Aidan O'Brien started on the mound and went 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two were earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out six. Deso Buck came in for the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk with four strikeouts.
Devin Maslowski-Kenner had the only extra-base hit for the Wingers. His double in the fourth inning scored Wyatt Gonsior and Jorgen Ulvenes to give the Wingers a 4-1 lead. Buck and Reese Tripp each drove in a run in the third.
Red Wing next travels to Austin for a doubleheader on Monday.
