The Red Wing girls golf team won a four-team meet on Monday at The Bridges Golf Course. The Wingers ended with a team score of 368. Four of the top-5 individual scores were from the Wingers.
Bri Novak led the Wingers with an 85 and was medalist. Novak parred five holes during her round. Anna Deppe finished second with a 93, recording five pars. Hallie Johnson took third with a 94. Bailie Roschen ended in fifth place with a score of 96.
Red Wing next competes in Rochester at Northern Hills on Friday.
